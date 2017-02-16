Ziggy and Roxie are new besties

THE featured dog in our February 2 column, Roxie, has found a new home near Broadwater with a lovely family.

Her new best friend is four-year-old Ziggy Brown, who is absolutely chuffed to have a new playmate in their big backyard.

Lismore City Council rangers are always relieved when a dog doesn't have to spend too long in the Lismore Pound, and when a family that is looking for a pet can connect with a rescue dog and give it a loving home.

The rangers believe that rescue dogs make good pets as they are often grateful to be out of the pound environment and in a safe and comfortable place.

We are now looking for a home for Catherine the tortoise-shell cat, who is about nine months old. Catherine was dumped at the local vet by a person who refused to leave their details so we don't know much about her.

She is a small, sleek, lovely cat that is domesticated if a little neglected. The rangers believe she hasn't had the nicest start in life, and she needs lots of good meals and cuddles.

For more information or to meet Catherine the tortoise-shell cat, phone Lismore City Council on 1300878387.