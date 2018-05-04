Menu
Login
HELP OUT: Youth Frontiers is a government funded program for young people.
HELP OUT: Youth Frontiers is a government funded program for young people.
Community

YWCA provides frontier for youth

by Sophie Moeller
2nd May 2018 2:26 PM

YWCA NSW is the provider for the Youth Frontiers program in the Northern Rivers, from Tweed to the Clarence Valley. The program is set to commence across the Northern Rivers in schools and community groups.

The NSW Government funded program aims to connect young people aged 12-16, with volunteer mentors on a community-minded project on a topic of their choice.

Each year, 1200 young people across NSW participate in the Youth Frontiers program.

The objectives are to enhance participants' self-esteem, confidence and communication skills over a six month period, ending in a showcase exhibiting the completed projects of the participants.

If you know someone who would be great as a participant or mentor contact the Youth Frontiers Co-ordinator for Northern NSW Alexia Keskerides on 0491053949 or at alexiak@ ywcansw.com.au.

youth frontiers ywca

Top Stories

    Let the love come to you

    Let the love come to you

    Community Michelin star chef, Luca Ciano, is rumoured to be appearing at Friendship Festival - Piazza in The Park

    Watch Grinspoon rocking Like a Version

    Watch Grinspoon rocking Like a Version

    Music Lismore rock band covered a song by Chvrches

    The Bentley Effect gets DVD release

    The Bentley Effect gets DVD release

    Whats On Launch coincides with anniversary of end of blockade

    Rainbow Writers do it with love

    Rainbow Writers do it with love

    Community Rainbow Writers do it with love

    Local Partners