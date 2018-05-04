YWCA provides frontier for youth

HELP OUT: Youth Frontiers is a government funded program for young people.

HELP OUT: Youth Frontiers is a government funded program for young people.

YWCA NSW is the provider for the Youth Frontiers program in the Northern Rivers, from Tweed to the Clarence Valley. The program is set to commence across the Northern Rivers in schools and community groups.

The NSW Government funded program aims to connect young people aged 12-16, with volunteer mentors on a community-minded project on a topic of their choice.

Each year, 1200 young people across NSW participate in the Youth Frontiers program.

The objectives are to enhance participants' self-esteem, confidence and communication skills over a six month period, ending in a showcase exhibiting the completed projects of the participants.

If you know someone who would be great as a participant or mentor contact the Youth Frontiers Co-ordinator for Northern NSW Alexia Keskerides on 0491053949 or at alexiak@ ywcansw.com.au.