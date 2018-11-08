YWCA calls for youths to volunteer as mentors

First Graduate of the YWCA NSW program, Community in the Kitchen, (front) Jasckson Morrow, 21, from Lismore. And newly enrolled in the program, is Tashi Matthews,16, also from Lismore, will also complete a certificate II in hospitality.. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

First Graduate of the YWCA NSW program, Community in the Kitchen, (front) Jasckson Morrow, 21, from Lismore. And newly enrolled in the program, is Tashi Matthews,16, also from Lismore, will also complete a certificate II in hospitality.. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

THE Youth Frontiers program needs 30 passionate volunteer mentors to support students to build life skills and self-confidence across the Northern New South Wales region.

Youth Frontiers Program is a YWCA Australia initiative that operates on behalf of the NSW Government.

Co-ordinator Alexia Keskerides said the purpose of Youth Frontiers was to connect young people with volunteer mentors.

"Through this program they develop a fun and supportive relationship while focusing on a community engagement activity,” Ms Keskerides said.

Next year, more than 50 young people will take part in Youth Frontiers in the Northern Rivers. There are no particular skills or experiences required to become a volunteer mentor, just a desire to support young people to develop their own interests, increase their self-confidence and to support them to complete a community engagement activity.

"We would love to have different people with a broad range of experiences and interests volunteering as mentors on the program. That way we are more likely to have mentors who share similar interests to the young people and we can make some really positive and meaningful matches,” Ms Keskerides said.

Mentors and mentees meet weekly for a period of six months, starting in term two, to begin work on their community activity.

For more information visit www.ywca.org.au