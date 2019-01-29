Death threats aimed at Yumi Stynes amid Ch10 racism row

AN online hate campaign, reportedly including physical threats, has been aimed at The Circle co-host Yumi Stynes.

Channel 10 has been forced to censor the Facebook page for The Circle following "extreme comments" directed at Stynes.

The comments supposedly included threats against her children.

"We are concerned about the extreme nature of some of those comments and are monitoring them very closely," a Ten spokesperson said.

The hate campaign comes as calls build for Stynes to quit the Ten morning show in light of the offensive remarks directed at Corporal Ben Roberts-Smith by Stynes and guest host George Negus last Tuesday.

The protest against Stynes has also broadened to radio.

The Facebook page for The 3PM Pick-Up show, which Stynes co-hosts with Chrissie Swan, has been swamped by angry posts.

Mirvac Hotels & Resorts joined a growing list of sponsors to end their association today with the Ten morning show.

"All ties with The Circle have been severed by the cancellation of our sponsorship," Mirvac posted on its Facebook page.

Swisse Vitamins was the first to pull its sponsorship on Friday.

It is believed that Yoplait is also reviewing its association with the show after coffee company Jamaica Blue and

Big4 Holiday Parks also withdrew their support, though a promotion Big4 was running in conjunction with the show will continue until March 25.

"After much deliberation, the Foodco Group - owner of the Jamaica Blue franchise brand - has opted to cease its sponsorship of The Circle, effective today," Foodco Group said in a statement.

"As Foodco has previously stated, we do not - in any way - endorse nor condone the offensive remarks broadcast on The Circle last week regarding SAS Corporal Roberts-Smith."

Network Ten issued a statement this morning over the sponsorship withdrawals, stating it had already apologised for the incident.

"We fully understand and respect the decision by some sponsors to stop their involvement with The Circle," Ten said.

"Network Ten has publicly apologised to Ben Roberts-Smith for the inappropriate and unnecessary comments made on The Circle last week.

"Yumi Stynes and George Negus have apologised on-air and have also contacted Ben directly to apologise. Ben accepted their apologies and said, in a statement, that he understood their comments were not intended to be malicious."

- With Tonya Turner and Colin Vickery