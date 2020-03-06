Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
After beating cancer, it can be hard to fit back into normal life.
After beating cancer, it can be hard to fit back into normal life.
News

You’ve beaten cancer, what next?

Adam Daunt
6th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANCER is one of the hardest battles a person can face. The impact it takes personally and among family and friends can be distressing, and when the battle is over, the transition back to ‘normal’ life can be just as hard.

Cancer Council NSW is currently running its Enriching Survivorship program in Lismore, as part of a statewide approach to help cancer survivors and their families make this transition.

Christina Mastoris, Community Programs Coordinator at Cancer Council NSW, says that the course has already seen participants benefiting from their involvement with the program.

“When people are trying to get back to their normal lives sometimes it’s not going back to their normal lives because they might have less energy, their bodies have changed so to reduce the risk of cancer we advocate for healthy lives, but it can be quite challenging,”

“Some of our participants after finishing the program say it’s life-changing for them, it’s really valuable to be able to offer this program to regional areas where they might not have access to these things.”

The program compromises eight sessions; six healthy living sessions which focus on exercise and nutrition as well as two sessions for peer support and yoga. Creating a peer support network which is vital to survivors who can become isolated post-treatment.

“We find that after eight weeks, they find these connections and they can talk about their experiences with people who have gone through simialir situations, which makes the peer support so valuable,” Ms Mastoris said.

The collaboration between Cancer Council NSW, NSW Health and North Coast Cancer Institute has helped create a program with this holistic approach in mind to help provide participants and their caregiver with as much support as possible to handle the transition.

“It’s important that everyone is on the same page, which is why we encourage caregivers to come along and learn about the nutrition and exercises … it’s important to have support there for the caregivers because they want to help and it gives a bit of extra support to the participant,” Ms Mastoris said.

The current Lismore program is at capacity but other information and expressions of interest are open for future courses can be found at https://www.cancercouncil.com.au/enrich/.

cancer council nsw northern rivers healh
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet our new RFS area commander

        premium_icon Meet our new RFS area commander

        News SHE’S the first woman in the job, and her first task is to make communities feel safe again after the devastating bushfires.

        Call for Medicare rebates for GP phone appointments

        premium_icon Call for Medicare rebates for GP phone appointments

        News DOCTORS back calls for new Medicare rebates for emergency telehealth consultations...

        SCU announces boss of new naturopathic medicine centre

        premium_icon SCU announces boss of new naturopathic medicine centre

        News THE centre was created following the personal $10 million donation from the...

        Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        premium_icon Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        News THE stores had put limits in place, but loo paper has still disappeared from the...