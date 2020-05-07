Menu
An online concert will be live streamed from the Byron YAC this weekend. Picture: iStock
Youth service hosts live stream to showcase young performers

7th May 2020 9:00 AM
YOUNG Byron performers’ talents will be taken online with a live streamed event this weekend.

Hosted by Byron Youth Service, Byron Music and ACEntertainment, the event will be streamed through the Byron Youth Service Facebook Page from 2pm on Saturday, May 9.

Some of the Byron Shire’s finest young singer-songwriters will be performing live from the YAC.

Yamaha have sponsored the event and given the group a CSF Trans Acoustic Guitar with a vintage natural finish to give away.

The winner will be decided through a people’s choice award.

