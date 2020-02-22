Your only chance to get Splendour locals tickets

Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.

NORTHERN Rivers music fans have a chance to get tickets before everyone else for the 20th version of Splendour in the Grass.

Tyler, The Creator, Midnight Oil with new music, Flume, Denzel Curry, The Strokes and more are part of a strong line up announced for the 2020 version of the festival.

The locals sale will be held this Sunday, February 23, at The Northern Hotel, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from 10am to 4pm.

Everyone living in the postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2490 will get an opportunity to buy tickets to this year’s festival before they go on sale to the general public.

Purchasers will need to show valid photo ID showing their home address/postcode. They will be able to buy event and camping tickets for up to four people.

Splendour organisers confirmed to The Northern Star that Alstonville area residents will be also allowed to purchase tickets, despite being in the 2477 postcode.

“Alstonville people can come to the sale, tickets will be available to them,” a spokesperson said.

Peter Garrett of rock band Midnight Oil, singing a cover of the Yothu Yindi song 'Treaty' with Busby Marou at the Big Red Bash music festival in western Queensland festival, July 2019. Credit: Dean Podlich

What you will need

Here’s what you need on the day:

Name and date of birth details are required for every ticket being purchased.

If you don’t have one already, set-up a Moshtix account beforehand at www.moshtix.com.

Tickets will not be provided on the day. They will be emailed to the email address on the Moshtix account used for the transaction.

There will be no cash sales or EFTPOS. Payment can only be done by Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards.

You can split your payment into instalments with a Time To Pay payment plan.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 04: Rapper Tyler, The Creator arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At The Northern

Keep in mind you may be waiting for hours before you enter The Northern, so keep your mobile/tablet charged, keep hydrated and take a hat or sun protection.

Under 18s cannot enter The Northern Hotel without an adult. U18s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

This will be the only locals sale opportunity.

Once inside The Northern, there will be two methods of purchasing tickets on the day: face-to-face with a Splendour Seller or on your own personal device.

Local forms will be available for those wanting to process their purchase with the help of a Splendour Seller.

Alternatively, take your own smartphone / tablet with internet connection and use a promo code to complete your own transaction within the venue.

For full details, head to splendourinthegrass.com/locals on the day.