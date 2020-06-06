Menu
Sunrise at Black Rocks south of Evans Head.
YOUR GUIDE: Northern Rivers parks, hikes, camping spots

Adam Daunt
6th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
The NSW Government are easing COVID-19 restrictions and now national parks have been allowed to open.

While users must adhere to social distancing, this change means camping and hiking can take place in national parks around the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Range National Park

Richmond Range National Park is located near Kyogle and allows users to experience rainforest walks and a picturesque backdrop for camping.

Currently, Peacock Creek campground closed until July 3 for redevelopment works but Cambridge Plateau picnic area and Cambridge Plateau tourist drive.

Nightcap National Park

The Nightcap National Park features some of the best of the Northern Rivers in one spot. The terrain is excellent hiking while the campgrounds are popular. Located near Lismore, Nightcap National Park is currently available for day use and all walks but Rummery Park campground opens Friday June 5.

Black Rocks

Located in Bundjalung National Park, the Black Rocks campgrounds will be closed to users until Friday June 5.

Border Ranges

Border Ranges has been completely open to the public since Monday June 1. However, Sheepstation Creek campground is closed for upgrades and due to be reopened from July 21.

Toonumbar National Park

Toonumbar National Park is currently closed for the redevelopment of Iron Pot campground and picnic area until Friday July 10. However, when it is open the public can enjoy walks and camping among world heritage listed trees.

Broadwater National Park

Located between Evans Head and Broadwater, Broadwater National Park is a popular spot for hiking and picnics. Currently, according to National Parks NSW website, Broadwater National Park is closed until June 30.

For more information on park fees and park hours, see www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au.

