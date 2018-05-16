Your chance to get on a psychedelic flight to Woodstock 2019

WOULD you join a group of people on a trip to Woodstock to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the music and counter-culture festival?

Woodstock Museum ambassadors Shelli Lipton and Nathan Koenig have spent some years documenting the link between the sister cities of Nimbin and Woodstock, in upstate New York, USA.

Mr Koenig and Ms Lipton are on the Northern Rivers for the MardiGrass and Aquarius festivals, and confirmed their plans to set up a trip for locals to celebrate 50 years from Woodstock.

"We are talking to travel agents locally in Lismore and Byron about booking a plane flight from Australia to the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Music festival," Mr Koenig said.

"We are in touch with the producer of all three Woodstock music festivals, he comes often to the museum, but he is not announcing anything yet, but we are attempting to take a plane-load of Australians and Nimbinites over for the festival and to have a tour of the area."

Ms Lipton said the 2019 Woodstock festival will reach four generations.

"People interested can reach us via email at hello@woodstockmuseum.org, and all our details are in the museum's website at woodstockmuseum.org, " she said.

Mr Koenig said the festival will most likely be held in mid-August 2019.

Documentaries

Mr Koenig and Ms Lipton will be screening the documentary Woodstock: Can't Get There From Here, by American film-maker David McDonald at the Star Court Theatre in Lismore on Thursday.

The couple will be showing other documentaries and films about the connection between Woodstock and the Northern Rivers in Nimbin next week as part of the Aquarius Celebration 2018.

Today Tuesday, they will screen a double feature called Woodstock DownUnder.

At 5pm, the film Woodstock & Nimbin, Sister Villages will share the history of two unconventional towns with Utopian goals. It answers questions as to our two famous towns came to be official sister cities. It shares the similarities and focuses on how peace and love and sustainable living are incorporated into our daily lives.

At 7pm, the second feature will be Recycling of a Town, showing how Nimbin Aquarius transformed the town into an expansive mindset, exploring unchartered territory in the creation of an open-minded community.

What happened in 1969?

The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, informally, the Woodstock Festival or simply Woodstock, was a music festival in the United States in 1969 which attracted an audience of more than 400,000.

Scheduled for August 15-17 on a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains of southern New York State, northwest of New York City, it ran over to Monday, August 18.

Billed as 'An Aquarian Exposition: three Days of Peace and Music', it was held at Max Yasgur's 600-acre dairy farm near the hamlet of White Lake in the town of Bethel.

In 1969, during the sometimes rainy weekend, 32 acts performed outdoors before an audience of more than 400,000 people.

It is widely regarded as a pivotal moment in popular music history, as well as the definitive nexus for the larger counter-culture generation.

Rolling Stone magazine listed it as one of the 50 Moments That Changed the History of Rock and Roll.

In 2017, the festival site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places of America.