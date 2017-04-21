24°
Young songwriters of the year awarded

Javier Encalada
| 21st Apr 2017 1:05 PM
Clunes duo Maple, formed by sisters Monica and Bridget Brandolini, won the Grommet division of the Bluesfest Busking Competition 2016.
YOUNG music acts Maple and Vamasi were named Female and Male Young Songwriters of the Year in Lismore last night.

The competition, open to regional young people aged 12-25, is a stepping stone to bigger and brighter things in the world of music.

The final results were:

Male Young Songwriter of the Year: Vamasi.

Aged 21 and hailing from North Lismore, Vamasi is a producer/rapper known for crafting music that is medicinal to the mind and live performances that lift the spirit.

Female Young Songwriter of the Year: Maple.

The winners of Bluesfest Grommet Busking Competition 2016 and the Director's Pick in the Youth Mentorship Awards at Mullumbimby Music Festival 2015, this duo of sisters from Clunes performs a variety of originals and covers.

People's Choice: Prysm.

Fynn Barker is a 17-year-old music producer attending Richmond River making electronic Indie pop music.

Folk/Pop:

  • Maple - Winner
  • AKA Lui - Runner Up

Urban/Electronic

  • Prysm -Winner
  • Ladyslug - Runner Up

Human Rights

  • Vamasi - Winner

Rock/Indie

  • East Atlantic - Winner
  • Kazya K - Runner Up

Punk/Metal

  • Melted Couch - Winner
  • Masochist - Runner Up

The finalists were selected from more than 50 entries from across the region, with the nominees performing throughout the evening.

The event was held at Southern Cross University.

Topics:  lismore maple music northern rivers entertainment prysm vamasi young songwriter of the year

