Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Crime

Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 7:04 PM | Updated: 8:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

assault police caloundra cbx caloundra magistrates court coco jb joyce bishop-hewitt guilty plea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        premium_icon Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        News Whian Whian resident concerned for families on rural properties accessing emergency water in the Lismore LGA.

        MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with...

        POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

        POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

        Rural Would you pay more for generic milk brands?

        Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        premium_icon Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        Weather Warmer weather ahead as summer arrives