Young mum accused of carjacking elderly woman

Lauren Maree Rosin faced court accused of carjacking an elderly woman who offered her a ride.

POLICE say an 80-year-old woman was left bruised on the side of a road after she was allegedly carjacked by a 22-year-old she had given a lift to.

The elderly woman was leaving Currimundi Marketplace about 12.30pm on Tuesday when she spotted the young woman who appeared distressed.

She offered the woman a lift home in her Honda Jazz after hearing her car had broken down.

"As the vehicle approached Lake Kawana Boulevard and Birtinya Boulevard, the 22-year-old passenger instructed the 80-year-old woman to pull over," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Both women exited the vehicle and an altercation occurred where the 22-year-old (allegedly) snatched the car keys from elderly woman's hand before jumping in the driver's seat.

"The victim attempted to stop her however was allegedly pushed over by the woman who also took her purse before driving away."

The spokeswoman said the 80-year-old woman suffered bruising and a suspected twisted ankle.

It is alleged the Honda was then driven away at speed and collided with the back of a Holden Commodore before continuing on.

It is further alleged that an hour prior to the robbery at Currimundi, a driver in their Ford Ranger at the intersection of Nicklin Way and Piringa Street in Wurtulla was rear-ended by a Pajero driven by the same 22-year-old woman.

She was arrested at a Kings Beach home on Thursday, allegedly in possession of a set of Honda Jazz car keys.

The vehicle was located in the carpark of a nearby licensed premises.

Lauren Maree Rosin, from Little Mountain, was in custody when she appeared by video link at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She faced two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in crash, one count of robbery with violence, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, and one count of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Lawyer Rachel Holland said her client's life "went on a downwards spiral" when she began using methamphetamine.

A bail application submitted that Ms Rosin, a mother-of-one, could reside with her father or sister.

Upon investigation, the court heard the father was found to have lived at an Airbnb for only two weeks and the sister did not wish for Ms Rosin to reside with her.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist denied her bail application.

The matter was adjourned to Monday so more information could be provided to the court about a suitable bail address.