Young Makayla is a star in LA

LISMORE basketballer Makayla Greensill has just returned from the United States after playing in the winning team at the NCAA junior basketball tournament in Los Angeles.

Makayla, 14, is one of our local juniors and turning heads in the upper echelon of junior basketball in Queensland.

Her hectic schedule with basketball and school life is a credit to someone so young.

She plays in the Lismore competition, the Northern Junior League and also travels to the Gold Coast each week to play and train in their competitions and representative sessions.

That's where she was noticed.

She was asked to try out and was selected in the Queensland Under-15 emerging girls team for a trip to the US to play basketball (what more could a girl want!).

Makayla's road to the US comprised 24 training sessions at the Queensland Academy of Sport with her teammates before travelling to LA for a lead-up tournament, the Los Angeles regional invitational.

The team performed beyond expectations, coming third, and losing only one game by one point.

That lead-up tournament allowed the coaches to see which players worked well together and to iron out any problems in offence and defence.

Makayla started as the 10th player off the bench but worked her way up the roster with her hard work around the basket and her outside shooting ability.

She managed to make it into the starting five for the NCAA junior tournament that followed.

Wish it, dream it, do it - that sums up what Makayla has been able to achieve.

She was included in the starting five for the NCAA junior tournament thanks to her excellent court awareness and ability to move the ball.

By winning the tournament, the team exceeded all expectations.

On their days away from the court the players headed to Disneyland, Universal Studios, an LA Dodgers baseball game and tours of Pepperdine and UCLA colleges.