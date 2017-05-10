Young kookaburra falls from his hollow

A YOUNG Kookaburra fell from his tree hollow, built high in the top of a tall palm tree.

The hollow was too high for anyone to be able to reunite him with his family. And the young bird was too small to survive on his own and away from the hollow. WIRES took him into care.

Fortunately, his only injury was a broken toe. He was housed in a makeshift hollow within an aviary, along with other juvenile kookaburras. Feisty and agitated at the beginning, he eventually settled into aviary life with his peers while his toe healed.

Eight weeks after the rescue, he was "soft released” near the site of his rescue. The "soft” means a carer continues to provide support food for a limited period until the bird is fully independent. This little guy will develop his hunting and survival skills in the wild but can return if necessary to avoid going hungry.

The Laughing Kookaburra is the world's largest kingfisher, living in forests, open woodlands, or on the edges of plains. It requires a large variety of food all year round. Kookaburras catch a wide variety of prey, including fish, small snakes, lizards, rodents, worms, beetles and other insects.

Kookaburras are protected in NSW under the National Parks and Wildlife Act.