Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
News

Young boy dies after drowning accident in public pool

23rd Dec 2019 3:33 PM

A young boy has tragically died two days after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.

The nine-year-old was found slumped in the water near the side of a public pool in Griffith about 3pm on Friday.

Police believe he may have suffered a medical condition.

A parent spotted the boy and pulled him from the water before lifesavers commenced CPR.

"Paramedics and officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended and the boy was taken to Griffith Hospital," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Despite their efforts, the boy died in hospital yesterday."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy's death but are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

child death drowning public pool

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireworks cancelled, so what's in store for Tropical Fruits?

        premium_icon Fireworks cancelled, so what's in store for Tropical Fruits?

        News Tropical Fruits has confirmed the traditional fireworks display will be replaced by a different show and a live performance.

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        News Travellers in NSW are being urged to rethink any holiday driving

        Why cabaret superstar cancelled Tropical Fruits show

        premium_icon Why cabaret superstar cancelled Tropical Fruits show

        News Les Girls star Carlotta has cancelled the show she was scheduled to perform on...

        The toys that are hot this Christmas

        premium_icon The toys that are hot this Christmas

        News TOY shopping has become increasingly focused on educational and socially engaging...