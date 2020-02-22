Young baseball squad pitching towards success

PITCH PERFECT: Some of the members of the Far North Coast Junior League Baseball training squad training squad: Front Row: Tobey Rose, Sam Davis, Lachlan O'Sullivan, Allie Wilford, Jake Connolly, Rhianna Lawton. Back Row: Wes Wilford, Steve Cray, Alex Poole, Hamish Weekes, Lachlan Coe, Jackson Higham

AHEAD of a come-and-try session on Sunday, Far North Coast Junior League Baseball have announced players selected for their 2020 training squad.

FNCBL representative coach Danny O’Sullivan said the entire team will travel to Sydney at Easter to compete in the state titles.

And he’s encouraging anyone interested in the game to give it a whirl on Sunday February 23 at Albert Park Baseball Complex in Lismore at their sign-on day.

O’Sullivan said the representative squad are training hard as part of their pre-season preparation.

“The kids have been trialling for the last three weeks and the team was announced on Wednesday afternoon,” he said.

“Playing representative baseball is the next step for these athletes.”

Allie Wilford, 13, said she was thrilled to learn she had been chosen.

The Woodlawn Year 7 student said it’s a big deal to have her skills recognised in this way.

“I have two brothers who play and one who used to play and I have trained a lot with them,” she said.

“I’m the only girl in the team so I’d like to be a good sporting role model for the little girls playing baseball.”

Teammate Lachlan O’Sullivan, 13, said he had been playing for as long as he could remember.

“I also play cricket for Marist Brothers,” he said.

“There are lots of sports where people are much better than me, but I love baseball.”

Baseball clubs including Ballina Sharks, Lismore Workers, Marist Brothers, Norths Bears and East Redbirds will be on hand this Sunday to share their love of the game at the Sunday event and Active Kids Vouchers are welcome.

“We start the winter season in April and it goes through to September.

“Last year we ran a school based competition to help grow the game.”

The successful members of the squad who gained selection are Hudson McMahon, Lachlan Coe, Jake Connolly, Steve Cray, Sam Davis, Paddy Heffernan, Alex Poole, Wes Wilford, Louis Sivewright, Lachlan O’Sullivan, Hamish Weekes, Tobey Rose, Allie Wilford and Matt Keys. The reserves are Premard Kimmorley, Rhianna Lawton and Jackson Higham.