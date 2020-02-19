Menu
LIVE SHOW: Bluey's Big Play, opening at QPAC on 29 May.
You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

Javier Encalada
19th Feb 2020 12:20 PM
FANS of the hit TV show Bluey will say ‘wackadoo!’ as tickets go on sale for the world premiere of Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.

The show will be held at Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC’s) Playhouse, and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Based on the number one kids show on Australian TV, Bluey, this will be the first time that Bluey, Bingo, Bandit (Dad) and Chilli (Mum) will perform live on stage.

Queensland audiences will be the first to see Bluey’s Big Play, opening at QPAC on May 29 and running to June 7, ahead of a 50-theatre national tour.

Presented by QPAC’s Out of the Box in association with BBC Studios, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co. Bluey’s Big Play offers the chance to get up close and personal with the much-adored Queensland Heeler family.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Screen Queensland.

Tickets to Bluey’s Big Play-The Stage Show will go on sale at 10am tomorrow Friday at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.

bluey brisbane qpac whatson
Lismore Northern Star

