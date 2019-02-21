Menu
THEY SAID NO: Nan and Hugh Nicholson (either end) and Michael Murphy were key players in the Terania Native Forest Action Group, They, along with other protesters, feature in an exhibition by David Kemp, whose photographs make up the exhibition at the Lismore Regional Gallery for the 40th anniversary of the protest. SEE COVERAGE ON PAGES 3, 10, 32.
'You saved our sacred country for us': protest celebrated

by Sophie Moeller
21st Feb 2019 11:44 AM

WHEN Rhoda Roberts travels out to Whian Whian State Forest she is always filled with incredible gratitude.

She is thankful not just because these territories on country are still pristine but that they are around at all.

And, it is Hugh and Nan Nicholson, and those who formed Terania Native Forest Action Group (TNFAG), "we all have to thank”, she told the huge crowd who gathered for the opening of the Terania Creek Protesters exhibition at Lismore Regional Gallery last Friday.

