'You saved our sacred country for us': protest celebrated
WHEN Rhoda Roberts travels out to Whian Whian State Forest she is always filled with incredible gratitude.
She is thankful not just because these territories on country are still pristine but that they are around at all.
And, it is Hugh and Nan Nicholson, and those who formed Terania Native Forest Action Group (TNFAG), "we all have to thank”, she told the huge crowd who gathered for the opening of the Terania Creek Protesters exhibition at Lismore Regional Gallery last Friday.
