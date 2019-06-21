You saved Harper's life
"I JUST want to say thank you for giving us our daughter.”
It wasn't just a transplant but the blood donors who saved her life, said the mother of a young girl born with liver disease at a recognition event held at the Lismore Australian Red Cross Donor Centre last week.
Jana Loadsman made the emotional thank you to a room of "local legends” from across the Northern Rivers who have made between 50and 500-plus life-saving blood donations through the years.
The event was organised to coincide with National Blood Donor Week (June9-15) and there was not a dry eye in the room when Ms Loadsman told the story of Harper's harrowing first years.
