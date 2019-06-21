Menu
HUGE THANKS: Australian Red Cross Blood Service staff and Jana Loadsman (centre) say thank you to donors at the Lismore Blood Centre during National Blood Donor Week. Pictured are (back from left) Anne Dries (BS), Rick Wagner, Angela Slattery, Janette Fuller, Kevin Williams, Paul Smith, Michael West, Leanne Archer (BS), Helen MacKander (BS), (middle from left) Rachel Milgate (BS), Joy Wagner, William Brener, Vicki Homann(anti-D donor), (front from left) Helen Youngberry (BS), Linda Fisher and Martin Grose.
Community

You saved Harper's life

by Sophie Moeller
21st Jun 2019 2:11 PM

"I JUST want to say thank you for giving us our daughter.”

It wasn't just a transplant but the blood donors who saved her life, said the mother of a young girl born with liver disease at a recognition event held at the Lismore Australian Red Cross Donor Centre last week.

Jana Loadsman made the emotional thank you to a room of "local legends” from across the Northern Rivers who have made between 50and 500-plus life-saving blood donations through the years.

The event was organised to coincide with National Blood Donor Week (June9-15) and there was not a dry eye in the room when Ms Loadsman told the story of Harper's harrowing first years.

Got to the full version of Harper's story. Subscriber content.

australian red cross blood service national blood donor week

