You can be clean, green and help a koala in one go

Simplyclean's Huw Jones (left) pictured purchasing a lemon myrtle tree to plant on his property from Mark Wilson at the 'Friends of the Koala' tree nursery.

LISMORE based Friends of the Koala is getting some love.

Lismore cleaning product manufacturer Simplyclean will donate five cents from the sale of every bottle in their range to the cause- an organisation licensed to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured and ill koalas.

Simplyclean, which makes a range of earth safe and human friendly home care products in Lismore, is also supplying free cleaning products to the Friends of the Koala Care Centre.

Simplyclean founder, Huw Jones said they want to put their money where their mouth is.

"Our business is grounded in the need for environmental responsibility and in creating products that work effectively without doing any harm to people or living creatures, so being in a position to sponsor the local koala population who are themselves under threat from environmental harm is a natural fit for us,” Mr Jones said.

"We use Australian grown plant fragrances in our products and pride ourselves on being uniquely Australian, and there's not many things more uniquely Australian than a Koala.”

Toxin and sensitiser free, many of the cleaning components are sourced directly from the Northern Rivers.

"The end result for our consumers is a positive contribution to a sustainable planet, without compromising cleanliness and hygiene, or their health,” Mr Jones said.

Friends of the Koala have brought into care over 4,800 koalas and distributed more than 142,000 koala food trees across the Northern Rivers.

Friends of the Koala's President, Lorraine Vass said as a totally voluntary organisation, to have the support from another local business was wonderful.

"Simplyclean's support means that we can focus more on our core business of fighting for our local koala population and their ongoing survival, and less on raising funds,”Ms Vass said.

Simplyclean has a home cleaning range, a personal care range and even a pet shampoo.

For more information about 'Friends of the Koala', or to make a donation, visit www.friendsofthekoala.org .