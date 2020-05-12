Yes, this cow is raising money for kids with cancer

Tatham's Millie Trustum is helping to raise money for Kids Cancer Charity with her grandparent's cow. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

LITTLE Millie is remarkable and always smiling, her grandmother Elaine Trustum said.

When Millie's grandad Darcy had lymphoma and was in chemo for two years, Millie would visit the Tatham farm.

"When Darcy was so ill and he lost his hair, Millie would come in and rub cream on his legs," Elaine said.

"We never thought the same thing would happen to Millie."

Eight year old Millie Trustum was diagnosed with T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in December 2018.

Now her grandparent's cow and calf are going to help raise money for The Kids Cancer Project.

Darcy was cleared of cancer only a few months before his granddaughter was diagnosed.

Parents Erica and Kevin Trustum were alerted to Millie's condition when she had shoulder and chest pain.

X-rays revealed her whole left lung was whited-out and had to be drained.

Subsequent chest X-rays revealed a large mass behind her heart and Millie was transferred to Queensland Children's Hospital where Doctor Chris Fraser and the oncology team began treatment.

Millie has undergone chemotherapy and has had a bone-marrow transplant and now is excited about returning to school one day a week.

Throughout Millie's cancer treatment her family received support from many charities and now Millie is in remission her family see it as their duty to give back to charities and children's cancer research organisations, whilst raising awareness of children's cancer.

That's where the Tatham cows come in.

Elaine and Darcy run a " few hundred head" of cattle and with Ray White stock agent Andrew Summerville they will auction the cow and calf online via Facebook and the funds raised will be donated to the Kids Cancer Project, a children's cancer research organisation..

"They're worth at least $2000," Elaine said.

To bid for the cow and calf go to Ray White Rural Casino Facebook Page and make a bid in the comments on Friday, May 22 by 10pm.

The highest bidder gets the cows, Andrew said.

"Normally we would sell thought the saleyards. Full proceeds of the sale goes to the cause," he said.

Anyone not on Facebook can call Andrew Summerville on 0429 620 362 and make a bid.

■ The Kids Cancer Project is an independent national charity supporting childhood cancer research. Through strong community support, the charity have been able to contribute tens of millions of dollars to scientific studies to help children with many types of cancer.

Their mission is to 'support bold science that has the greatest chance of clinical success to improve childhood cancer treatments'. Their vision is to see a one hundred per cent survival rate while eradicating the harmful impacts treatment can bring. To learn more visit here.