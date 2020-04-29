Yellow crazy ant battle will now go down in history

ANT BAIT: NSW DPI biosecurity manager Scott Charlton, pictured in 2018, said baiting for yellow crazy ants will help stop the infestation. Photo: Alison Paterson

ANT BAIT: NSW DPI biosecurity manager Scott Charlton, pictured in 2018, said baiting for yellow crazy ants will help stop the infestation. Photo: Alison Paterson

WHEN Lismore man Milo Yeigh notified biosecurity of the possibility of a yellow crazy ant infestation in Lismore’s CBD, the local land services branch quickly got to work.

Partnering with Department of Primary Industries, North Coast Local Land Services worked to stop the spread, and it was this quick action which led to the team being recognised at the Australian Biosecurity Awards last month.

The yellow crazy ant response was the recipient in the Government Category which recognises individuals, groups or organisations within the government that have demonstrated a significant contribution to maintaining Australia’s biosecurity integrity.

North Coast Local Land Services general manager Louise Orr said the award was a credit to everyone involved, including many dedicated and determined community members.

TEAMWORK: Lismore's yellow crazy ant response team was recognised at the Australian Biosecurity Awards in March for the eradication of Yellow Crazy Ants in Northern NSW.

“This award recognises the enormous effort made by our community, including staff,” she said.

“Together, we all play a vital role in helping to protect against pests, and support biosecurity in our community.”

Yellow crazy ant are highly destructive environmental pests that can impact on human amenity, agricultural production and the horticultural industry.

Ms Orr said when yellow crazy ants were detected on the NSW north coast, a “well executed and co-ordinated” response plan helped control and eradicate this significant invasive pest.

Following a report from a member of the public, established infestations were identified at Lismore and Terania Creek.

She said the detection was especially significant, given Terania Creek was the location of a rainforest protection campaign that helped shape the modern Australian environmental movement.

Various innovative approaches were used, including experimental water crystal baits the use of a retrained koala odour detection dog to detect the ants.

Handler Craig Faulkner with yellow crazy ant detection dog Jet at the Quad in Lismore. Photo: Liana Turner

The response plan was a success, with proof of freedom confirmed at both sites and statistical modelling indicating that it is highly unlikely that other infestations remain undetected nearby.

North Coast Local Land Services and NSW DPI were nominated by Invasive Species Council chief executive officer Andrew Cox.