Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ANT BAIT: NSW DPI biosecurity manager Scott Charlton, pictured in 2018, said baiting for yellow crazy ants will help stop the infestation. Photo: Alison Paterson
ANT BAIT: NSW DPI biosecurity manager Scott Charlton, pictured in 2018, said baiting for yellow crazy ants will help stop the infestation. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Yellow crazy ant battle will now go down in history

Jackie Munro
29th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Lismore man Milo Yeigh notified biosecurity of the possibility of a yellow crazy ant infestation in Lismore’s CBD, the local land services branch quickly got to work.

Partnering with Department of Primary Industries, North Coast Local Land Services worked to stop the spread, and it was this quick action which led to the team being recognised at the Australian Biosecurity Awards last month.

The yellow crazy ant response was the recipient in the Government Category which recognises individuals, groups or organisations within the government that have demonstrated a significant contribution to maintaining Australia’s biosecurity integrity.

North Coast Local Land Services general manager Louise Orr said the award was a credit to everyone involved, including many dedicated and determined community members.

TEAMWORK: Lismore's yellow crazy ant response team was recognised at the Australian Biosecurity Awards in March for the eradication of Yellow Crazy Ants in Northern NSW.
TEAMWORK: Lismore's yellow crazy ant response team was recognised at the Australian Biosecurity Awards in March for the eradication of Yellow Crazy Ants in Northern NSW.

“This award recognises the enormous effort made by our community, including staff,” she said.

“Together, we all play a vital role in helping to protect against pests, and support biosecurity in our community.”

Yellow crazy ant are highly destructive environmental pests that can impact on human amenity, agricultural production and the horticultural industry.

Ms Orr said when yellow crazy ants were detected on the NSW north coast, a “well executed and co-ordinated” response plan helped control and eradicate this significant invasive pest.

Following a report from a member of the public, established infestations were identified at Lismore and Terania Creek.

She said the detection was especially significant, given Terania Creek was the location of a rainforest protection campaign that helped shape the modern Australian environmental movement.

Various innovative approaches were used, including experimental water crystal baits the use of a retrained koala odour detection dog to detect the ants.

Handler Craig Faulkner with yellow crazy ant detection dog Jet at the Quad in Lismore. Photo: Liana Turner
Handler Craig Faulkner with yellow crazy ant detection dog Jet at the Quad in Lismore. Photo: Liana Turner

The response plan was a success, with proof of freedom confirmed at both sites and statistical modelling indicating that it is highly unlikely that other infestations remain undetected nearby.

North Coast Local Land Services and NSW DPI were nominated by Invasive Species Council chief executive officer Andrew Cox.

More Stories

lismore cbd nclls north coast local land services northern rivers community nsw department of primary industries nsw dpi terania creek yellow crazy ants
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore council accused of ‘sloppy’ farm prosecution

        premium_icon Lismore council accused of ‘sloppy’ farm prosecution

        News THE long-running dispute arose after noise complaints from local residents about the use of a gas-powered bird scare gun.

        20 per cent increase in coronavirus testing in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 20 per cent increase in coronavirus testing in Northern NSW

        News Some elective surgery may resume as case numbers stabilise

        CSG opponents pour cold water on CSIRO fracking report

        premium_icon CSG opponents pour cold water on CSIRO fracking report

        News Claims new report funded by the gas industry

        Hazard reduction burns to commence this week

        premium_icon Hazard reduction burns to commence this week

        News RESIDENTS are reminded to be aware of two impending hazard reduction burns across...