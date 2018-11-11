X Factor star coming to Lismore for Christmas carols

ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Samantha Jade has been announced as the headline act for this year's Shopbaby Carols in the Heart.

Jade has a lot to celebrate this Christmas as she just released her debut Christmas album The Magic Of Christmas through Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

The album is packed with festive favourites including I'll Be Home For Christmas, White Christmas and Silent Night, conveying the joy and warmth of the holiday.

The Magic Of Christmas was produced by Rick Price and recorded in Nashville earlier this year.

In addition, fans are treated to three new Christmas-inspired tracks, including title track The Magic of Christmas Time, featuring her long-time friend and mentor Guy Sebastian, and Home - a track she wrote herself.

"Christmas is my favourite time of year, and spending Christmas at home with my loved ones has always been a precious tradition for me. I hope my fans find the same joy sharing this music with their families and friends," she said .

Samantha Jade won the fourth season of The X Factor Australia and has gone on to have a successful music and acting career. Samantha has recently released her fourth studio album Magic of Christmas.

Lismore families are invited to see Samantha perform live as well as enjoy carol singing, musical performances and plenty of Christmas spirit at the annual Shopbaby Carols in the Heart on Sunday, December 9, at Crozier Field.

The annual event is free and includes face painting, a jumping castle, visit from Santa and spectacular fireworks to end the evening.

"This is a beautiful way to celebrate Christmas as a community and come together for some festive fun and carol singing," Lismore City Council's Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said.

"We are really thrilled to have Samantha Jade as our headline performer as well as a line-up of talented local performers who will be there with jingle bells on!

"Food and refreshments will be available on the day and we warmly welcome everyone in the Lismore community and beyond to come and join us for this special Christmas afternoon."

Gates open at 4.30pm with the first carols from 6pm. Entry is free. Crozier Field is located at 144 Magellan Street, Lismore.