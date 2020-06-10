‘Worst ever’: Top cop’s heartache after crash carnage

Superintendent Glen Pointing spoke to media in Townsville about the crash which he labelled as one of the worst scenes he had ever been to. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

A top Townsville police officer has shared his heartache for the death of four teenagers, saying the crash site was one of the worst he's ever seen.

Superintendent Glen Pointing witnessed the carnage first-hand on Sunday and was one of dozen of first responders who spent hours at the site, working to piece together what happened when an alleged stolen car clipped a roundabout and smashed into a traffic light pole.

The road was closed for hours as detectives recovered countless pieces of debris strewn across the area, including sheets of metal, light bulbs, a car speaker and a spare tyre that rolled 400m from the site at Bayswater Rd.

The car involved in a crash that killed four teenagers was sliced in half. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

The car was cut in half and all four passengers were killed. The 14-year-old driver has since been charged and was the sole survivor.

The intensity of the crash was clear once the mess was cleared, with the base of the traffic light lifted from its concrete base and pools of blood on the road and in the gutter more than 48 hours later.

Supt Pointing said the scene was one of the worst he had ever seen, and the fact children were killed made the reality even more tragic.

"Everyone is feeling it … this is the last thing that anyone wants," he said.

Supt Pointing was visibly shaken when he addressed media about the crash just hours after it happened on Sunday.

He said the team had to rebound and deal with the deaths professionally, but ample support was available for the officers who witnesses the horror.

The district had a support police officer, psychologists and a human service network available to all officers.

A police representative was also at the crash scene on Sunday to be there for the officers.

"Officers also have critical incident leave available for the first responders so they can take some time off if they need," Supt Pointing said.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said it also provided its first responder officers with support through the Priority One program.

"From the time of the incident and ongoing, they support our officers at any major incident," the spokesman said.