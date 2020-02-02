Menu
Schmidt recently ran a PB in the 200m.
Athletics

World’s 'sexiest athlete' hits new heights

by Dave Fraser
2nd Feb 2020 9:45 AM

She might miss out on selection for this year's Tokyo Olympics but German runner Alica Schmidt is still making headlines after being dubbed the world's sexiest athlete.

The 21-year-old has risen through the ranks in her native country and ran a personal best in the 200m last week at an indoor event in Potsdam.

She's won several medals as a junior, helping Germany take silver in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships, before backing it up with bronze in the same event at last year's under-23 titles.

Alica Schmidt (second from left) won bronze in Germany's 4x400m relay team at the European under-23 championships last year.
But Schmidt is also turning heads off the track too with her sexy photos on social media.

She has over 625,000 followers on Instagram and is already sponsored by Puma and other brands.

US publication Busted Coverage has named her the "Sexiest Athlete in the World" and she was sought out to pose for Playboy - an offer she declined.

"I do not know why I got this title," a bewildered Schmidt said about her surprise moniker. "Sport clearly comes first … There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans - and that's just competitive sport for me."

She already has several sponsorship deals.
This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schmidt has an Instagram following of more than 600,000.
She loves to travel while not competing.
She is currently competing in the indoor track season.
