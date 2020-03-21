Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

World Snooker Championship postponed

21st Mar 2020 10:44 AM

The World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

"We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days," the statement added.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they "are determined to get through" what are "tough days".

"Fans around the world - as well as the 144 players involved - are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible," he said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as World Snooker Championship postponed

coronavirus editors picks health snooker sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Ballina

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is urging "close contacts" to monitor for symptoms.

        Much-loved lantern parade has been delayed

        premium_icon Much-loved lantern parade has been delayed

        News 'Lismore Lantern Parade is not immune from this dreadful virus'

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute