‘World Queen of Burlesque’ to appear at women’s festival

SULTRY: Known as Australia’s First Lady of Burlesque Imogen Kelly will share tips of the striptease trade in a Lismore Women’s Festival burlesque workshop on March 7. Photo: Supplied

WOMEN are set to learn the sexy art of striptease at Lismore’s festival as part of celebration of women.

Burlesque expert Imogen Kelly announced she will be teaching women the art of striptease burlesque when she stages a dance workshop at the upcoming Lismore Women’s Festival next week.

Known as Australia’s First Lady of Burlesque and crowned World Queen of Burlesque in Las Vegas in 2012, Ms Kelly has performed throughout the world and will share tips of the striptease trade at the three-day festival from March 6-8.

“You don’t have to be a great dancer to do a sexy striptease, and you don’t need to have a perfect body,” Ms Kelly said.

“The three key elements to a seductive striptease are to move slowly, feel confident and enjoy yourself.

“It’s about being you.”

While Ms Kelly has performed Moulin Rouge kick lines for celebrities and sheiks, danced at elaborate Japanese geisha weddings and tumbled with circus troupes, her workshop at the Lismore Women’s Festival will teach the classic striptease moves of 1940s iconic American burlesque dancer Lili St Cyr.

“Lili was renowned for having a real bubble bath on stage and was reportedly a role model for Marilyn Monroe,” Ms Kelly said.

The workshop will be held on March 7 from 6pm-7pm in the Fountain Room, Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore. Tickets for the workshop are $30 and bookings are essential.

You can register for the burlesque workshop at www.facebook.com/lismorewomensfestival/events.

YWCA Australia Lismore Women’s Festival co-ordinator Emma Newman said 2020 was the fourth year the festival had been staged, with more than 1000 people expected to attend over the three days.

“Because the festival coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8, it’s becoming a must-do event for people in this region wanting to celebrate the achievements of women,” Ms Newman said.

Apart from Ms Kelly’s striptease workshop on March 7, the festival also includes an art showcase, a cabaret performance, a comedy show with an all-female line up of talent, a workshop on being an active bystander, yoga classes, menopause and nutrition sessions plus much more.

For more information about the Lismore Women’s Festival, or to see the program, visit www.lismorewomensfestival.org.