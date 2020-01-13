‘World first’ degree grown at SCU

Southern Cross University has officially launched the world's first degree in regenerative agriculture, aimed to equip land managers in tackling the impacts of climate change.

IN AN effort to help combat rising risks from climate change, Lismore-based Southern Cross University has officially launched the world’s first degree in regenerative agriculture.

The degree will develop specialist knowledge in a whole-of-system approach to farming, food distribution and production, examining human ecology, agroecology, regenerative agronomy, soil management and planning rural landscapes.

Regenerative Agricultural Alliance founder and SCU strategic projects director Lorraine Gordon said she was “ecstatic” to see the degree get through the various levels of academic rigour required to offer a world-leading course that met the needs of today’s agricultural students.

“This degree is the first of its kind in the world,” she said.

“The way we teach agriculture hasn’t changed in 30 years so it’s about time we taught students to think in a holistic manner and use all the tools in the box to solve the very complex problems we face in managing our landscapes.

“Agriculture is an incredibly rewarding field of study and practice and is the absolute melting pot of all the sciences.

“We need to assist students solve the issues on a catchment by catchment basis.”

The degree was championed by the Regenerative Agricultural Alliance with consultation from Kerry Cochrane and the Institute of Ecological Agriculture, as well as the RAA Industry Advisory Group which includes agricultural revolutionaries like Charles Massy, Bruce Pascoe and Terry McCosker.

Dr Hanabeth Luke, lecturer and course co-ordinator, said Australia was in “urgent need” of generational change for land managers who knew how to repair the soil and farm resiliently.

“By enhancing the living matter in our soil, regenerative agricultural practice draws down carbon from the atmosphere and into the soil, and will play a critical part in mitigating climate change,” she said.

The degree will start in February 2020, and study will be delivered online.

Students can apply directly at scu.edu.au/regenag.