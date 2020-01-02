Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Work hard, play harder’: Candyman’s wild NYE romp

by Ryan Keen, ryan.keen@news.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

GOLD Coast tobacconist franchise tycoon Travers 'Candyman' Beynon has managed to throw a wild New Year's Eve house party for 160 without - unusually - a police callout.

Oh dear. Photo: Supplied
Oh dear. Photo: Supplied

The self-styled playboy and father hosted family and friends at his Helensvale mansion on New Year's Eve at a party complete with drag queens, professional pole dancers, a saxophonist and a woman with few clothes on used as a horizontal platter to eat strawberries off.

A previous recent party attracted noise complaints and police attendances but not this time.

Mr Beynon told the Bulletin it was organised in a week and a half by his "team".

"It was another wild Candy Shop Mansion party, complete with drag queens, professional dancers, DJ Valentino, nude strawberry girl and plenty of Dom champagne flowing to loosen everyone's clothing - all in the name of work harder, play harder.

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon and son Valentino celebrated together.
Travers 'Candyman' Beynon and son Valentino celebrated together.


"A bit shout out to the police as they were no visits from them last night - God bless them."

It was catered by Melbourne food company One Phat Italian.

Mr Beynon axed his infamous giant house party last year but said it was due to a timing clash with a trip to London to set daughter Lucciana up with a modelling contract.

More Stories

Show More
candyman editors picks new years eve

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        premium_icon Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        Politics Northern Rivers resident Tex Perkins dedicated the song The Honeymoon is Over to the PM during the ABC TV New Year’s Eve broadcast. Then he flipped the bird!

        RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        premium_icon RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        News From the Disco Dong to raising rates and investing in the future, what big...

        New owners reveal plans for former corner shop

        premium_icon New owners reveal plans for former corner shop

        News Landmark property in East Lismore has been sold

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same