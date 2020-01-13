Menu
COURTS UPGRADE: The upgrade of the Marie Mackney netball courts in Lismore have started and council hops to have them completed within four months.
Work begins on new Lismore netball courts

Alison Paterson
13th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
WORK on the new netball courts is going full steam ahead, and will see the Lismore facility to become compliant for state and regional championships.

Back in September 2018, the club received a huge boost with the announcement of $240,000 in funding for the expansion and improvement of the netball complex.

It includes six new courts at the Marie Mackney courts on the Ballina Rd and Diadem St.

The grant will help fund two new hard courts, four junior grass courts, covered spectator grandstand, additional shelter and new court lighting.

The grass courts will allow the club’s association to run Net Set Go, a junior program aimed at introducing boys and girls to the game at an early age.

Lismore City Council is doing the works and a spokesman said they hoped to have the new courts player ready within the next two to four months.

“The perimeter fencing work is expected commence within the next two weeks,” he said,

“Two trees have to be removed early next week and these have also been approved through the DA.”

On social media the Lismore District Netball Association posted its approval.

“If you’ve driven past the netball courts over the last couple of days you may have noticed some works commencing on the development of brand new courts, courts 9 and 10, utilising money from a recent successful grant application,” the post read.

“While the existing courts are not closed during construction and we have been assured our season will not be impacted by any delays that may arise, members are asked to please exert all care and caution adhering to safety notices and directions at all times.”

