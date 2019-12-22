Woods’ unbelievable Christmas card photo

Tiger Woods will go down in history as one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game and his 2019 season will play an important part in his legacy.

After the incredible start to his career before his fall in the cheating scandal followed by severe injuries which hampered the star, few would have thought he would rise back to where he is in the world.

But now ranked sixth in the world and adding a Masters win for the first time in 14 years as well as his first major victory in 11 years, the year has been outstanding for Woods.

Carrying his Presidents Cup team over the line last week was icing on the cake for Woods as he finished the year on a high.

But the 43-year-old star has added one more thing the world never thought it would see with Woods, along with some of the world's best golfers, dressing in a Christmas onesies to help golf manufacturer TaylorMade for their Christmas card advertising campaign.

Joining Woods in the shot are world no. 3 Jon Rahm, Aussie star and former World No. 1 Jason Day, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, World No. 5 Dustin Johnson and rising US young guns Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.

It's a star studded affair but the ludicrous scene has many from around the world barely believing it was possible to get that much star power in one room, let alone all in onesies.

But the proof is in with GolfWeek reporter David Dusek sharing a behind the scenes photo.

Some people will say that the @TaylorMadeGolf Christmas card was created in PhotoShop. It wasn't. When the players were assembled it was the first thing photographed in the morning. pic.twitter.com/eEyEA76M2Z — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) December 20, 2019

While it didn't stop some speculation about whether they were all in the same room for the shoot, it's hard to argue that this is what the golf world - and all of us really - need in our lives.

Taken at the 2020 TaylorMade product shoot in September was told. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2019

Matching Christmas pajamas are becoming increasingly popular for families.



That trend has bled over into the world of golf, and it even got Tiger Woods into a onesie. Who would have thought that would ever happen? https://t.co/V8eVLQhUJt pic.twitter.com/B5ofOI0TL4 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) December 20, 2019

I only write the hard-hitting news you need, like @TigerWoods in a Christmas onesie. https://t.co/emWJE4bCvR — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) December 19, 2019

I’d like to have been in the room for the conversation that preceded this. https://t.co/wyOtPuueu6 — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) December 19, 2019

It's not the first time Woods has dressed up for Christmas with the golfing great pulling out "Mac Daddy Santa" in 2016.

The internet had a field day back when he dropped this pic but his newest look has taken on a bit more of a wholesome appeal.