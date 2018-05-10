Great garden transforms into lantern wonderland

IT WAS going to be the Great Garden but now we will have a Wonderland instead.

Losing $23,000 due to the non-availability of Oakes Oval for this year's Lantern Parade wasn't what organiser Jyllie Jackson wanted, but she said it was "going to be beautiful" regardless.

The event, which usually stages a spectacular performance at the finale of the parade in Oakes Oval, will this year end in The Quad surrounded by lights, wonder and fairies.

The winter Wonderland will take place among trees festooned with lights and around a fire pit where families can put down picnic blankets in a coming together of the community.

"Dress up magically and bring your dancing shoes" was the message from Jyllie.

"We're going to have a dance floor in The Con where you can come to dance your booty off."

Jyllie's other key message was for more stallholders to please come forward.

"We have quite a few food stalls already lined up but we need more arts and craft and activity stations," she said.

Jyllie said although initially disappointed at finding out her Great Garden theme was not going to be possible due to delays in the oval construction, she was looking forward to the newly imagined event.

As there will be no ticket sales, the parade will be dependent on donations for its funding.

"I had a complete plan which we've had to shelve, but we've just had to shift our thinking to wonder instead and focus on the parade," she said.

"The parade makes people happy, it lights up their lives.

"It is also part of Lismore and has become a symbol of our resilience."

For more information on how to become a stallholder or for updates, visit www.lanternparade.com.