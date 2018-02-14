Women's festival celebrates over 8 days

AUNTY Thelma will kick of The Lismore Women's Festival in The Quad this year with special Bundjalung gathering.

Those attending can bring a flower or some foliage from home to contribute to a circle within which, Auntie Thelma James, will lead a welcome and opening ceremony on Saturday, March 3, from 10am-2.30pm.

This will be followed by a range of workshops and talks, including a youth zone, singing at the Con, sewing and a discussion by the Remembering and Healing group.

The festival, which is facilitated by YWCA NSW has now released the program for the week's events.

Lismore Women's Festival 2018 Program.

Festival Coordinator, Emma Newman says: "There will be 34 performances, talks, workshops by women who want to share their skills and ideas with the community. Over 8 days, you can celebrate, be inspired and connect through art, aromatherapy, environmentalism, fashion, feminism, yoga, chanting, circus, burlesque, belly dancing, singing, sewing, sexuality, career, craft, car maintenance, music, mums, nutrition, pole dance, parenting, and more.”

Sponsors include the Commonwealth Bank, Richmond Tweed Regional Library, Lismore City Printery, Northern Star and The Lismore Echo.

More information: www.lismore

womensfestival.org, facebook, email: womens

festival@ywcansw.com.au or call 0490 437 376.