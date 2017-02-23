Women's Expo to open the festival

WOMEN'S Expo is to open the inaugural Lismore Women's Festival with a day of free massages, health and well-being workshops and business presentations on Sunday March 5.

The day long event will be held at the Lismore Workers Club as part of the inaugural Lismore Women's Festival running from 5th to 12thMarch, 2017.

Bringing together over 20 exhibitors the event will also showcase the many talented business women and women's services in the region.

With presentations and workshops as diverse as "What do you do when overwhelm strikes?” and to "Ten tips to starting a website

Co-organiser Mary-Louise Myers said: "The Lismore Women's Expo is an opportunity for the women in our community to come together and share their wealth of experience, wisdom, business sense, resources and talents.”

Full program: www.

lismorewomensfestival.

org.