22°
Community

Women of science mix it with polar opposites

Sophie Moeller | 14th Jun 2017 12:13 PM
Senior Lecturer at Griffith University's School of Applied Psychology, Megan Oaten and Research Associate at Southern Cross University, Ellen Moon, are Homeward Bound as part of Antarctic expedition in quest to see more women in leadership positions in science.
Senior Lecturer at Griffith University's School of Applied Psychology, Megan Oaten and Research Associate at Southern Cross University, Ellen Moon, are Homeward Bound as part of Antarctic expedition in quest to see more women in leadership positions in science. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MEGAN Oaten and Ellen Moon are two of 80 scientists from across the globe to have been selected to take part in the world's largest all-female expedition to Antarctica, Homeward Bound.

They may have come into their careers in different ways but these two Northern River's academics have a lot in common; namely the desire to promote women with a science background into positions of leadership.

The Homeward Bound program first took place in 2016, as a result of Australian leadership activist Fabian Dattner recognising "the extraordinary paucity of women in leadership positions generally and the cost this was having on our planet”.

The 12 month program is a a collaboration that will culminate in the three week voyage to Antarctica in February 2018. The current program has grown and continues to raise awareness around the low numbers of women at the top of STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematic and Medicine) positions.

Megan Oaten has worked "tirelessly, juggling and playing tag with her husband” to met the demands of her children to become a senior Lecturer at Griffith University's School of Applied Psychology. She says she has taken a round about way into science.

Having left Kadina High in year 10, she began as a hairdresser, 'because that is what you did in Lismore in the 70s; join a trade', before moving to Sydney where she 'pulled beers' to fund a life of travel. When she realised she had become bored she enrolled in a psychology degree. She went on to pass with first class honours, got a scholarship to do her Phd and was then funded to do her post-doctorate.

She says her science degree "empowered my confidence and my sense of self sky-rocketed”.

Megan's message for young women is: "it is never too late to start....or continue.”

She says the ratio of women to men doing doctorates is about 50/50 but this is not the case when it comes to a career in science. Megan says it is possible to be "a pro-active career scientist, drive research and get published and also be a mother” and it is really important that women are encouraged to do so. Only then, will women be able to "effect scientific policy and have a voice in the decision making process” to make a difference to the planet.

"That is why this program is so important. It will enable us to develop a network of women at all stages of their careers to be stronger together, and not feel alone,” she says.

As a behavioural scientist she wants to influence thinking around climate change.

Ellen too has strong feelings around sustainability having come to Australia from Britain to work in the field of contaminated land regeneration.

She says her pathway through science has been straight forward with supportive parents and good female science teachers as role models. She went on to do a Phd at Southampton University, England.

"But I realise now that is not the narrative most girls face,” she says.

Having been chosen from an international pool of applicants to come and work as a geo-physicist in industry she then applied for a position at SCU "to broaden her research”.

But the hussle to remain in her chosen field is not over. The funding for her position dries up in February and she is busy applying for grants.

She is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be part of the Homeward Bound expedition.

It is all part of creating a level playing field so she can share her experiences and support other young girls choosing a career in science.

Homeward Bound aims to reach 1000 women over 10 years and will focus on issues at a global level including climate change, deforestation, species extinction and quality of life.

Topics:  antarctica fabian dattner griffiths university homeward bound science scu

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Steph Spackman said showers are expected to persist with moderate falls for the remainder of the week.

Coal becomes party ideology

Mungo Mac Callum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

Mungo on how self-interest has become more important than planet

Super pump put on standby as weather conditions ease

Fire & Rescue NSW leading firefighter Dan Fish, with senior firefighter Derek Baban, ready to start the pump at Browns Creek in Lismore.

LCC does not anticipate the need to close the floodgate tonight

Lorikeet chick lucky to escape chainsaw

LUCKY: Lorikeet chick found by WIRES.

Tree clearing leads to Lorikeet orphan

Local Partners

Out of the mouths of babes

Airdre appreciates the 'uncluttered human interaction' that can come from spending time with a child

What to do if your dog is a fighter

In the dog house.

Council's tips for keeping a passive dog

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

A capella quartet to feature jazz vocal percussionist

CAPTIVATING: The Idea of North are coming to Lismore with a special guest.

The Idea of North and Kai Kitamura

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

FORMER child star and abuse survivor Sarah Monahan has shared her thoughts on the sentence appeal of her abuser Robert Hughes.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!