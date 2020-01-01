Woman’s warning after sex romp goes viral

A woman who was caught on camera allegedly having sex in a nightclub is now warning others to watch the amount of alcohol they consume - to avoid making a similar mistake.

The sex romp video, which has now gone viral, was secretly filmed in The Beach Nightclub in Cleethorpes, UK.

Reports claim the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was "ashamed" of her actions but had no recollection of being in the venue.

The video has since been widely shared and the pair have been condemned for their behaviour.

Anne Coleman, chair of Cleethorpes Pub Watch, said she was disgusted by the couple's behaviour on "Mad Friday" (Mad Friday is the last day before Christmas) and by the person who filmed them.

The woman at the centre of the sex romp viral video said she had no memory at all of being in the venue. Picture: Supplied

"It is clear that the door staff and management were distracted in some way, otherwise they would have dealt with it and ejected the two of them," she said.

"I think the person who filmed them is just as bad as the two people. Someone thought it was funny to film it, but it is unacceptable."

The woman in question has now issued a warning to people out celebrating the New Year this week not to consume so much alcohol, but she denied the pair had sexual intercourse.

"Alcohol can be dangerous and, quite frankly, the fact that I can't remember even walking into the club unsettled me," she said.

The pair were caught in the act by a stranger in The Beach Nightclub in Cleethorpes. Picture: Supplied

She told Grimsby Live: "'I am ashamed of what happened that night. I had drunk more than I ever have and regret the decisions I have made.

"I do believe it has been blown out of proportion, as there was no physical penetration. I understand the issues with what happened and the implication of what was seen but would like to move on."

Ms Coleman said the incident would be discussed at next month's meeting of her group to learn lessons and reinforce licensing rules.

The woman, who denied having sex in the nightclub, said she was ‘ashamed of what happened that night’. Picture: Supplied

Drinking in moderation come New Year's Eve might not seem like the most lively way to enjoy a party of celebration - but it is by far the safest.