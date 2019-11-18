Terrifying calls from rapist revealed as cop faces court

Anthony peter Sampieri in July pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl as he held her captive in the bathroom of a Kogarah dance studio on November 15, 2018.

A woman who received harassing phone calls from a notorious paedophile says she was left fearing for her life after discovering his history of rape.

Leading Senior Constable Andrew Michael Bruce, 32, has been charged with two counts of neglecting his duty for failing to properly investigate Anthony Peter Sampieri.

The woman complained to police on October 26, 2018, after receiving menacing phone calls from Sampieri.

Bruce allegedly ignored warnings on a police database that he was on parole for the rape of a 60-year-old woman.

Convicted sex offender Anthony Peter Sampieri, who sexually abused seven-year-old child, arrives at Maroubra Police Station after being released from hospital. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

He pleaded guilty to three counts of raping a child and seven other offences related to the attack.

"How he said it was very creepy," she told Downing Centre Local Court today.

"I've been harassed before, but not like this."

She said she told Bruce that if the caller had no criminal history, she wanted him to be warned over the calls.

However if he did have past offences on his record, she wanted him to be charged.

Bruce interviewed Sampieri at his unit on November 7, eight days before the attack at the Kogarah dance studio.

Andrew Michael Bruce, a Sydney police officer charged over his dealings with convicted rapist Anthony Sampieri, who went on to sexually assault a seven-year-old girl in a dance studio toilet. Picture: John Grainger

On November 12, Bruce contacted the victim of the harassing phone calls to again interview her.

"I asked if he had a criminal history. (Bruce) said he had a minor history but he's not very well," she told the court.

The woman also said Bruce gave her Sampieri's name, and she did a Google search of him.

She said that when she discovered he was on parole for the rape of a woman in Wollongong, she was a "mess".

"I had a feeling this guy was bad. I was shaking and crying," she said.

"I feared for my life."

The hearing before magistrate Vivien Swain continues.