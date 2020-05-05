She's gone to extreme lengths to break world lip size record

Andrea Ivanova has shown off the results after she underwent her 20th lip procedure to try and have the world’s biggest lips.

Andrea Ivanova, 22, from Sofia in Bulgaria underwent her most recent surgery on April 28, having hyaluronic acid injected into her lips for the twentieth time.

While she's more than quadrupled the size of her lips, the woman, who unveiled the results online, said while she "loves" the look she still thinks she could go bigger.

"I love (my lips)," Ms Ivanova said. "I am not sure if they are the biggest lips in the world but they are one of the biggest, I think."

Ms Ivanova, who regularly posts images of herself alongside Barbie dolls, said she has to wait two months before she can undergo more procedures.

"I feel great to have even more but some doctors think it's enough, though I still want them bigger," she said.

"My doctor said he will do more injections for me but said I have to wait for at least two months."

Ms Ivanova is popular on social media with more than 33,000 fans on Instagram. While she is occasionally attacked by haters, she has amassed a number of people who love her look, referring to her enhanced features as her "perfect lips".

