Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

A woman with tape reached out online for answers after finding the tape posted to her letterbox.

A woman has been flooded with alarming responses after asking about black tape she found hanging off her letterbox.

The woman posted to a local crime group on Facebook yesterday, after finding the black tape stuck to her letterbox outside her home in West Ballina.

She said she had a strange feeling about it, and asked if anyone knew what it could mean. She said the tape must have been put on the box outside her West Ballina home in a two hour window, saying she'd read a lot about properties being "marked".

"Call me crazy but I just want to ask if this piece of black tape I found hanging on the side of my letterbox means anything," the woman wrote on Facebook.

"Only put there in last 2 hours. Might just be kids and that's fine. (You can't) be too careful these days," she wrote, along with a picture of the tape.

"I have just read so much about being marked (and) I was concerned. Got my cricket bat handy as well. I really appreciate all your input."

The post was flooded with alarming theories and posts about what the tape could mean.

"Do you have dogs?" one man commented, in a post that gathered nine likes.

"There had been a group operational in the area not so long ago and they were putting an "X" on fences or letterboxes and returning to steal dogs.

"If anyone finds such always report it to NSW PAL and take photos and let Police advise you on appropriate action from there."

"Could be someone marking your fence if you have a dog, (I'd) be throwing it away and keeping your pets close hopefully it's nothing," another woman commented.

"I've had my fence marked because I've got a staffy. Like bright pink tape couple months back … In Woodburn."

Numerous commenters suggested the woman’s home could be ‘marked’ for dog theft.

"I'm not sure if it was because of my boy but I'm guessing so because I know it's a thing around here for dog fighting … It's horrible, my boy is harmless."

"Could be trying to steal your dogs," another man commented. "I have heard they mark your house and come back. Be careful."

"If you have animals please lock them away, could be someone marking for someone to come back later," another commenter warned.

Another theory soon emerged that it could be a signal used by thieves.

"Years ago, it was letting thieves know that you had a dog and to stay away," one woman commented."

"Can also be thieves marking your place," another commenter said.

"I'd let the cops know and your neighbours too. There may be other houses marked. Fingers crossed it's nothing but you can't be too careful."

"I would be extra vigilant if I was you," another commenter warned.

"I'd get rid of (the tape) just in case," another commenter warned. "Could mean a lot of things … mostly bad … I mean could just be kids but I wouldn't take the risk. Through (sic) it away."

"Yes I took it off not risking it," the woman wrote.

"Hoping it was just kids but I will check with neighbours today. Thanks everyone for your thoughts and advice. Very much appreciated. Have to look after each other," the woman wrote after the bombardment of community advice.