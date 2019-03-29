Woman of The Year keeps flood memory alive

Lismore's Woman Of The Year, Beth Trevan, in front of Mostyn Bramley- Moore's Flood 1999, donated through the Australian Government's Cultural Gifts Program as part of Lismore Regional Gallery's Permanent Collection, 2017.

BETH Trevan was rescued from the 1945 flood by a fisherman in a boat. It is her first memory.

Up until the 2017, like the city of Lismore, the floods never really fazed her. Local knowledge had always meant the community knew what to do. The local business people would line up on the banks of the Wilson River, make decisions together, help each other out with the clean up and get on with their lives.

"But the last one was different”, says Mrs Trevan, "I have never seen such destruction, and it was so unnecessary.”

For the second time in her life she remembers thinking: "Something's got to be done about this.”

Earlier this month, Mrs Trevan travelled to Sydney to take part in the NSW Women of the Year Awards. She was representing the electorate as our Lismore Woman of The Year.

Find out about her work in putting together Lismore's 2019 Flood Review and what motivates this formidable community leader.

