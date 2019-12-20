Woman jailed after elderly man bashed in home invasion

Kylie Maree Herlihy organised a robbery that turned violent, with one of her accomplices bashing the elderly victim with a sawn-off shotgun.

AN elderly Launceston man defended himself from burglars with a metal pole as they looted his house for cash, but they returned that night and subjected him to a "savage beating", a court has heard.

Kylie Maree Herlihy was jailed for four years and three months after planning the robbery in May this year of an "easy target" who had lived in his unit for 27 years.

The Supreme Court in Launceston was told Herlihy, 37, heard a cleaner had stolen money from the man, who lived alone, and was told he had a "large amount of cash".

Three young men joined her to steal, entering through the victim's unlocked back door and looking for money, Justice Robert Pearce said.

The victim confronted one of the intruders with a metal pole and the group fled, stealing only his prescription medication.

That night the group resolved to go back - but one of Herlihy's young accomplices took along a loaded sawn-off double-barrel shotgun.

The youth, with a pink cover on his head, kicked open the man's back door and pointed the gun at the elderly man while demanding money.

When the victim didn't answer, the youth struck his head with the gun's barrel with enough force to knock him from his chair to the ground.

The elderly man was struck again in the head with the gun's barrel as he lay on the ground, then kicked.

Herlihy - her face partially obscured by her hooded jumper - searched the unit, finding two wallets with $450 in coins, some foreign currency and more medication.

The victim required 10 staples to close a wound on his scalp and spent five days in hospital.

Justice Pearce said Herlihy had a "very difficult life" as the victim of violence herself, had never had a job and had a number of prior convictions for dishonest and violent crimes.

"An unsuspecting, vulnerable and elderly man was targeted twice on the same day," Justice Pearce said.

"Both occasions must have been terrifying and traumatic, and on the second occasion he was subject to a savage beating, which resulted in serious injury.

"You were not directly responsible for the violence but you share the blame and responsibility for it."

Herlihy, who pleaded guilty to one count of stealing, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated armed robbery, must serve half her sentence before she is eligible for parole.