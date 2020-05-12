Woman faces court after setting home alight

A WOMAN who set fire to her home after receiving an eviction notice has received immediate parole after appearing in court.

Tamara Anne Partridge, 42, pleaded guilty to a string of offences including endangering property by fire and serious assault of a police officer.

The court was told that in 2018, Partridge caused $250,000 worth of damage to unit she had been living in by setting it alight after receiving an eviction notice.

Partridge also had to be rescued from the home.

The court was told Partridge also attacked police officers who were trying to help her.

Her barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client had no relevant criminal history.

Mr Cassidy said Partridge's offending occurred during the deterioration of her mental health.

The court was told Partridge sustained burns in the fire and was confined to the medical wing while in custody because she was wheelchair bound.

Mr Cassidy said his client had been gaining help with her mental health and that spending time in custody would delay her rehabilitation efforts.

Judge Leanne Clare took into account Partridge's plea of guilty and the fact that she continued offending until she was locked up.

"The offending was seriously anti-social, aggressive and protracted," Judge Clare said.

"You repeatedly attacked people who were providing essential services, people like police and nurses.

"You wanted to hurt them because they would not do as you demanded or because they tried to stop you from being a danger.

"After being served with an eviction notice you set fire to the unit you were living in … neighbours feared they would also lose their homes."

Judge Clare also took into account Partridge had spent nearly 11 months in custody prior to sentencing.

She said Partridge's disability substantially contributed to her offending.

Partridge was sentenced to two years imprisonment with an immediate parole.

320 days pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.