Menu
Login
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
News

Woman dies in Narooma crash

15th Apr 2019 10:35 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

A WOMAN has died after her sedan and a truck collided south of Narooma this morning.

The crash happened about 7.10am on the Princes Highway when the northbound car and a truck travelling south collided.

The female driver of the car died at the scene.

The male driver of the truck has been taken to Moruya Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions in place for light traffic only along the Old Princes Highway via Tilba.

Please monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.

car crash editors picks narooma truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Kindness please

    Kindness please

    Community "there is a war over who owns the increasingly congested roads.”

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Community "We have some amazing singers in our area”

    Cancer announcement is welcome

    Cancer announcement is welcome

    Community ScoMo plays games with election date

    Riding your bike to work can be key to happiness

    Riding your bike to work can be key to happiness

    Community Want to be in a good mood, buy a bicycle