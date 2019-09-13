Woman crashes onto person sitting on loo

The woman on the boat's toilet was in her 70s. Picture: 7 News

The woman on the boat's toilet was in her 70s. Picture: 7 News

A WOMAN has crashed through the floor of a boat, landing on another woman who was sitting on the toilet, during a boat accident on the Brisbane River yesterday.

Multiple people were injured when the Kookaburra Queen 2 crashed into a pier as it neared the end of its journey yesterday afternoon.

Passengers were thrown about the tourist boat, which had about 50 people on board, when it crashed into the Eagle Street Pier. The boat's upper deck was damaged, as its outer railing smashed, and parts of its upper level broke apart, according to multiple reports.

In the damage to the vessel, a woman in her 30s on the upper level fell through the floor and landed on the lap of a woman in her 70s who was sitting on the toilet in the boat.

"The floor just parted and my wife went down and I fell on the deck," the man's husband told 9 News.

Passengers were sent flying on the Kookaburra Queen II boat during a collision on the Brisbane River. It is not yet known what the paddle-wheeler collided with, but 7NEWS understands it was the captain's first day on the job. https://t.co/cRluxbLGwv @MarlinaWhop #TheLatest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QHSBzKEHoZ — 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) September 12, 2019

Police said it was extremely lucky the woman who crashed through the deck wasn't electrocuted, as she fell through an area of flooring filled with wiring.

Three people were hospitalised following the crash, including a couple in their 70s, and a woman in her 30s. The man was treated for knee injuries, Queensland Ambulance Service told news.com.au, while the women were treated for minor injuries.

It was the skipper's first day behind the wheel of the Kookaburra Queen 2, according to 7 News.

Police and maritime safety investigators are investigating the crash.