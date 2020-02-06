Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Crime

Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

by Jacob Miley
6th Feb 2020 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, whose residential address is listed as Ballina, New South Wales, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where her charges were mentioned.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Court documents state Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

It's also alleged she entered Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018.

Three years earlier he survived a shark attack during an event in South Africa.

court crime editors picks mick fanning sarah anne foote stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        News THERE will also be art, children’s activities, food trucks, music, entertainment, games and more.

        Not happy at all

        Not happy at all

        News Dr Airdre Grant’s Veranda Talk column discusses the Portland koala tragedy

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        News A homicide detective accused a retiree of involvement

        REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        Sport The activities our youngsters love to play might surprise you