Woman allegedly stabbed partner at Harristown home

A TOOWOOMBA woman who police allege stabbed her 37-year-old partner in the chest will re-appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court next month.

Police have charged Shyahne Wendy Stevenson, 22, with attempted murder and contravening a probation order following the alleged incident at 1am Friday.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard said police would allege Stevenson fled the scene after stabbing her partner with a knife at a Harristown address.

"He was located by neighbours, who called QAS and he was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital with a punctured lung," Inspector Howard said.

"He was in a critical but stable condition.

"Without treatment the male would have passed away."

Police say they have recovered the knife they allege was used in the attack.

Stevenson was arrested at another residence shortly after 8am Friday.

Police allege the wounding was intentional.

"We are still investigating what happened in the lead up to the stabbing," Insp Howard said.

Stevenson appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning, and was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on March 16.

Her lawyers did not apply for bail.