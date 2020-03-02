Woman charged over hit and run that killed teen

Nilly Mooney (front), 15, is being remembered as a "beloved cousin" and a beautiful soul. Picture supplied

A WOMAN has been charged over the fatal hit and run that claimed the life of 15-year-old schoolgirl Nilly Mooney.

Mackay Police Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle said officers from the Forensic Crash Unit charged the 29-year-old from Mackay with failure to remain at the scene.

Insp Searle said he could not rule out further charges as investigations continue.

The woman was allegedly behind the wheel of the Commodore sedan that fatally stuck Nilly.

Inspt Searle said the car was not stolen and that ongoing investigations would determine if drugs, alcohol, speed or distraction played a mitigating role in the incident.

"Investigations will go on, our forensic crash investigators will look at all of the circumstances in relation to the vehicle, the young lady who was struck and (will) piece that together in more detail," Insp Searle said.

He added that the actions of the 29-year-old woman in the 12 hours between the incident and when she handed herself in would be investigated also.

Insp Searle said he was confident police would have located the woman if she had not handed herself in.

"The investigation was leading us in a certain way," he said.

"I am pretty confident in the absence of the lady presenting herself to the police station we would still have had successful outcome."

Insp Searle said people in the vicinity of the crash immediately after the incident rushed to assist Nilly, who died at the scene.