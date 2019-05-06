Menu
Login
RESCUE EFFORT: An elderly lady slipped and fell while bushwalking at Cania Gorge.
RESCUE EFFORT: An elderly lady slipped and fell while bushwalking at Cania Gorge. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Woman carried 1km to helicopter after falling down gorge

Felicity Ripper
by
6th May 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM

FIREFIGHTERS, paramedics and police officers helped carry an elderly woman for 1km to a rescue helicopter yesterday after she slipped and fell at Cania Gorge.

The woman had been bushwalking at the national park, 30km north west of Monto.

A Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at a nearby paddock, and the critical care flight paramedic walked in with the other emergency services to treat the woman.

She suffered a shoulder injury and was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

bushwalker bushwalking cania gorge editors picks emergency services monto racq lifeflight rescue racq lifeflight rescue helicopter

Top Stories

    Artie and Edie celebrate 75 years of marriage

    Artie and Edie celebrate 75 years of marriage

    Community Three children, eight grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren later

    Bundjalung Captured

    Bundjalung Captured

    Community The Quad set to be backdrop for re-emergence of Bundjalung language

    Cannibas sparks debate

    Cannibas sparks debate

    Community MardiGrass wants mutual respect for police and community

    Airdre comes clean on her guilty pleasure

    Airdre comes clean on her guilty pleasure

    Community "My name is Airdre and I love watching reality television”