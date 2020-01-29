Woman busted for bank card fraud

A MARYBOROUGH woman, who picked up a mobile phone and found a bank card inside its cover, withdrew money and spent it on groceries, bills and other household items.

Michelle Maria Scott pleaded guilty before Magistrate Terry Duroux on Tuesday to 11 charges including fraud and stealing.

Mr Duroux heard Scott found the card in October and managed to withdraw $1000 from an ATM.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Scott then tried to make further withdrawals but the transactions failed.

"She also used the card to make several online purchases," Snr Constable Selvadurai said.

The total loss was $2807.60.

Snr Constable Selvadurai said Scott's criminal history included stealing from shops.

Mr Duroux heard the offences appeared opportunistic with police suggesting fines were still within range.

Defence lawyer Travis George agreed but argued a probationary order was also an option.

Mr George handed up a letter from Scott's doctor.

He said Scott had health and mobility issues.

"She lives with her partner and elderly mother, both of whom also have health problems," Mr George said.

Mr George said the money was used to pay bills and buy groceries and other household items.

Mr Duroux told Scott the victim in the matter was 79-years-old.

"Having to deal with this would have been horrendous for her," he said.

"You should have picked up the phone and taken it and the bank card to the police like any other good citizen would have," Mr Duroux continued.

He sentenced Scott to 18 months' probation.

The conviction was recorded and the restitution order granted.