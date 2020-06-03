Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
News

Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

by WILL ZWAR
3rd Jun 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has broken both her ankles after a wrong turn during a Darwin sunset stroll at East Point yesterday evening.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the woman fell off the cliffs at East Point on Tuesday night.

Mr Garraway said the woman was apparently enjoying the sunset at East Point when she fell off the cliff about 7.30pm.

"Police, fire and emergency services were out there trying to get to the bottom of the cliff, trying to get the young lady back up," he said.

Mr Garraway said the woman's injuries made for a difficult rescue for emergency services.

"I believe she had a couple of broken ankles from that incident so it took probably an hour and a half, two hours for the rescue to be completed and get her to hospital," he said.

"She was lucky in the end but it could have been a lot worse."

Originally published as Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How drinking beer will help new wildlife hospital

        premium_icon How drinking beer will help new wildlife hospital

        News THE Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital will will travel throughout Australia to go where injured wildlife may be in times of crisis.

        Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        premium_icon Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        News Sparked by the USA’s Black Lives Matter movement.

        $100K grant to help Flow Hive keep up with demand

        premium_icon $100K grant to help Flow Hive keep up with demand

        News THE Northern Rivers company will be able to employ more people thanks to the...

        Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        premium_icon Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        News THE owner noticed the horse was depressed and having difficulty breathing last...